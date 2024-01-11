NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and the Capitals

Eric Stephens: Yesterday was Anaheim Ducks Leo Carlsson‘s first full practice since his injury.

Forward Trevor Zegras and defenseman Pavel Mintyukov didn’t practice after getting injured during Tuesday’s game. There was no update on their status.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was getting some imaging done yesterday morning and is out with an upper-body injury. There is no timetable yet.

Frank Seravalli: Chicago Blackhawks forward Connor Bedard is expected to be out for six to eight weeks after surgery on his fractured jaw.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that goaltender Ville Husso has been skating but hasn’t gone down on the butterfly just yet.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Noah Gregor returned to practice yesterday after missing Tuesday’s game with an illness.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Matthew Knies hasn’t been ruled out of tonight’s game and is traveling with the team.

#Leafs were taking part in a drill when Knies couldn’t get up. Needed assistance. pic.twitter.com/1uo4SW45yu — David Alter (@dalter) January 10, 2024

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward William Carrier will be out week-to-week after having upper-body surgery.

Forward Michael Amadio missed last night’s game with an illness.

The Golden Knights initially thought that Adin Hill would be able to return to the lineup last night but he remained out.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie should return from his upper-body injury tonight.

Goaltender Charlie Lindgren was activated off the IR on Tuesday and will backup tonight.

Forward Sonny Milano hasn’t been cleared for contact yet.

Defenseman Rasmus Sandin is out with an upper-body injury and didn’t practice yesterday.

Sammi Silber: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin will be re-evaluated today.