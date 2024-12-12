NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Rangers, Canucks, and Capitals

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks forward Leo Carlsson returned to the lineup last night.

Buffalo Sabres: Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson returned to the lineup last night.

Heather Engel: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has missed the past four games with back spasms. He could return this weekend.

CBJ Public Relations: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Yegor Chinakhov on the IR.

Max Bultman: The Detroit Red Wings expect goaltender Cam Talbot to be in the lineup tonight.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Patrik Laine and defenseman Mike Matheson were given maintenance.

Heather Engel: New York Rangers defenseman K’Andre Miller left last night’s game in the second period with an upper-body injury and there wasn’t an update after the game.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller returned to practice yesterday. It was his first time back on the ice with the team since taking a personal leave of absence on November 19th. There is no timetable for his return.

“He’s getting close,” coach Rick Tocchet said. “I don’t know the exact date, but close is better than long term. He’s doing really well and we’ll just kind of chip away and see what happens tomorrow morning.”

Defenseman Derek Forbort is likely to return tonight after missing the past 17 games with a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson is expected to be in the lineup tonight. He has a small fracture in the sinus cavity area and for the next four weeks, doctors want him to wear a full face shield.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin skated again in a no-contact jersey. Just skating, no pucks. Nicklas Backstrom was on the ice with him.