NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Canes, Avs, Kings, Wild, Islanders, Flyers, Pens, Kraken, Lightning, Leafs, and Golden Knights

Helene St. James: Anaheim Ducks forward Robby Fabbri will be out for about six weeks after having surgery on his meniscus.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was on the ice before practice. He’s still day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jordan Greenway left practice early as he’s been dealing with something. They aren’t sure on his status for tonight.

Bill Hoppe: Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen won’t play tonight.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov and Frederik Andersen, along with forward Seth Jarvis were not on ice yesterday.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that Andersen is going to be out “way longer” than week-to-week. Kochetkov is “doubtful” for tonight with an unspecified injury, that is not believed to be serious. They are hopeful that Jarvis and return to practice next week.

Colorado Hockey Now: Colorado Avalanche goaltender Alexandar Georgiev is out with an upper-body injury.

Russell Morgan: Los Angeles Kings goaltender Darcy Kuemper (lower-body) and defenseman Caleb Jones (upper-body) are day-to-day according to coach Jim Miller.

Zach Dooley: Kings forward Alex Turcotte is “getting closer” to returning according to coach Miller. There is a chance that he could play tonight but most likely not.

Minnesota Wild PR: Minnesota Wild forward Mats Zuccarello has been played on the IR and is week-to-week with a lower-body injury.

Defenseman Jonas Brodin (upper-body) and forward Joel Eriksson Ek (lower-body) are day-to-day.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov remains day-to-day. He shed his no-contact jersey.

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson had some imaging done. Nothing major, just tweaked a previous injury and will be out for one to two weeks.

Forward Sean Couturier is questionable for tonight. If he can’t go, he should be ready to return on Monday.

Pittsburgh Penguins: The Penguins placed forward Blake Lizotte on the IR and activated forward Matt Nieto from the IR.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins defenseman Kris Letang is sick and didn’t travel with the team.

Kate Shefte: Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle will miss their two games this weekend.

More on the Jordan Eberle injury from Bylsma: “He essentially had a major traumatic crash into the boards, so a lot of reaction going on in his mid-body right now.” It’s calmed down a bit today, but more tests still to be done. #SEAKraken pic.twitter.com/kXPdjd1CjD — Emerald City Hockey (@EmeraldCityHky) November 15, 2024

Eduardo A. Encina: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that forward Brayden Point is progressing but doesn’t expect him to be in the lineup today. He’s still considered day-to-day.

Darren Dreger: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews won’t be in the lineup tonight against the Edmonton Oilers. The Leafs have a break in their schedule and they’ll be using the extra time off to get Matthews 100%.

Mark Masters: Matthews (upper-body) wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Terry Koshan: Leafs coach Craig Berube on Matthews: “No setbacks. We’re doing what we can. We have two games in a long stretch here of time, so we’re just letting him recover.”

Leafs PR: Maple Leafs forward Max Domi was given a maintenance day yesterday and wasn’t on the ice.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone and defenseman Nic Hague were on the ice and seem to be trending in the right direction.