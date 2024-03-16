NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Flames, Red Wings, Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, and Jets

Derek Lee: Anaheim Ducks defenseman Radko Gudas (upper-body), and forwards Mason McTavish (lower-body) and Leo Carlsson (concussion) missed last night’s game.

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn skated for the first time since January according to coach Don Granato. There is no timetable for his return.

Salim Nadim Valji: Calgary Flames coach Ryan Huska said that goaltender Jacob Markstrom will play again this season and that he’s not concerned with the injury.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde on some lineup decisions: “Walman took maintenance day and is available tomorrow. “No decision yet on what they’ll do with Berggren. No decision on whether Sprong is back in tomorrow. 11 and 7 possible.”

Ted Kulfan: Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin skated briefly yesterday but is expected to miss at least the next three games.

Ansar Khan: Larkin was on the ice for around 10 minutes and will be re-evaluated on Monday.

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney is week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin missed practice yesterday. Coach Sheldon Keefe: “He took some hits & things tightened up on him today so wasn’t feeling as good. We’re still hopeful he’ll be available , but we’ll just have to see how he responds.”

Joshua Kloke: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok is week-to-week with a hand injury.

Coach Keefe didn’t have an update on Mitch Marner but he’s not going to be available tonight.

Mark Masters: Marner was on the ice Thursday and Friday.

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks defenseman Tyler Myers is expected to return to the lineup tonight against the Capitals. He’s missed the past four games with a lower-body injury.

Paul Friesen: While looking to see what caused one injury, doctors found that Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi has an enlarged spleen and will be out indefinitely.