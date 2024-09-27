NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Kings, Canadiens, Islanders, Maple Leafs, and Golden Knights

Anaheim Ducks: Goaltender John Gibson will be out for three to six weeks after undergoing an emergency appendectomy surgery.

Dan Rosen: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin practiced yesterday and could be an option for tonight’s game.

Frank Seravalli: Sources yesterday morning said that initial x-rays for Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty showed a fracture but more imaging was scheduled for yesterday. They are hoping it’s only a fracture and no structural damage to the left ankle.

Frank Seravalli: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Kaiden Guhle is back on the after having his appendix removed. They’ll monitor him daily.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Patrick Roy when asked if goaltender Ilya Sorokin (back) will be able to get into any preseason games: “It’s a very good question. But, no.”

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews practiced yesterday after missing Wednesday’s practice and leaving Tuesday’s practice early.

Mark Masters: Maple Leafs forward William Nylander left last night’s game in the first period.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Craig Berube on Nylander: “He’ll be OK. He’s fine. Nothing to worry about.”

the full sequence between Robertson and Nylander

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that Nic Hague should be back practicing today after getting yesterday off as a precaution after blocking a shot.

Cassidy didn’t have anything new on William Karlsson‘s injury status.