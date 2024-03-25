NHL Injuries: Ducks, Stars, Panthers, Wild, Penguins, Lightning, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Dan Arritt: Anaheim Ducks goaltender John Gibson missed yesterday’s game for personal reasons.

Forward Trevor Zegras was a game-time decision but wasn’t able to go. He missed his 31st consecutive game with a broken ankle.

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars head coach Pete DeBoer said that defenseman Jani Hakanpaa will be out for the near future with a lower-body injury.

“He’s shut down for the near future here. He’s having some tests done and things like that, so we’ll see where that goes. But I don’t see him having any availability in the immediate future.”

Charlie O’Connor: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov wasn’t able to return yesterday. They are also still without defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Gustav Forsling.

Adam Kimelman: Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Barkov and Ekblad, both out with lower-body injuries, could return this week: “Ekblad is right on schedule. … Next week sometime is probably a more accurate way to put it. Barkov may play against Boston. If not it’ll be the next one .”

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes said that defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower-body) is progressing and he could be ready for their next game on Thursday.

Forward Joel Eriksson Ek has missed their past five games with a lower-body injury. He was a limited participant in Friday’s practice.

Dan Kingerski: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic was pulled from yesterday’s game by the concussion spotter.

Chris Johnston: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman and forward Brayden Point missed last night’s game with lower-body injuries.

Cap Friendly: The Vegas Golden Knights have placed forward Tomas Hertl on the LTIR to create the salary cap room for Jiri Patera.

Paul Delos Santos: Patera was recalled as goaltender Adin Hill left Saturday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Stephen Whyno: Washington Capitals forward Sonny Milano left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Harvey Valentine: Capitals forward T.J. Oshie returned to the lineup after missing two games with an upper-body injury.