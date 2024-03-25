NHL Rumors: Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Boston Bruins

A Jake Guentzel return to the Pittsburgh Penguins is unlikely but is a possibility

Josh Yohe of The Athletic: (mailbag) A few weeks ago would have said that Jake Guentzel returning to the Pittsburgh Penguins in the offseason in free agency was impossible but that may not be the case now.

It doesn’t sound like he planning on signing a contract extension with the Carolina Hurricanes any time soon and think that he might want to see what free agency has to offer. Sources have said lately to not rule the Penguins out on bringing him back.

Don’t think that he’ll sign with the Penguins but if he’s at a number that is closer to $8 million a season and not in the $10 million range, it’s a possibility though unlikely.

Two pending UFAs still an option for the Boston Bruins

Jimmy Murphy of Boston Hockey Now: Boston Bruins GM Don Sweeney wasn’t able to make a big acquisition at the deadline but a couple of his targets will be free agents this offseason. An executive source:

“Sweeney set the table for the offseason. Look at all that cap space he has, and his two biggest trade targets are still set to become free agents.”

The Bruins have $21.7 million in projected cap space. Pending Bruins UFAs include Jake DeBrusk, James van Riemsdyk, Milan Lucic, Pat Maroon, Danton Heinen, Matt Grzelcyk, Kevin Shattenkirk, and Derek Forbort.

DeBrusk could get $6 million-plus on the open market for four years or more.

The Bruins came close to acquiring Elias Lindholm and Noah Hanifin. Both are pending UFAs after the season.

A source said that Hanifin was willing to waive his no-trade clause at the deadline to come to the Bruins, but the Golden Knights offer to the Flames was better.

The Bruins will need to use some of their cap space to re-sign pending RFA Jeremy Swayman. They could create more cap space if they trade Linus Ullmark.