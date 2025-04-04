NHL Injuries: Flames, Avs, Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Preds, Islanders, Sens, Penguins, and Golden Knights

Calgary Flames: Defenseman Rasmus Andersson was given a maintenance day yesterday. Forward Aydar Suniev didn’t skate but did some off-ice workouts.

Craig Merz: Colorado Avalanche forwards Jonathan Drouin (lower-body) and Martin Necas missed last night’s game. Both players were injured on Wednesday.

Ansar Khan: Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said that goaltender Petr Mrazek needs to get into the few practices before he’s ready for game action.

Defenseman Elmer Soderblom is a possibility for tonight.

Max Miller: Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl left last night’s game in the second period and coach Kris Knoblauch didn’t have an update after the game.

It was Draisaitl’s third game back after missing four games with an undisclosed injury.

NHL: Florida Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. He was a late scratch before Wednesday’s game against the Maple Leafs.

Coach Paul Maurice after the game: “I don’t think it’s a long-term thing.”

Russell Vannozzi: The Nashville Predators recalled forward Ozzy Wiesblatt as Colton Sissons and Jonathan Marchessault are injured.

Robby Stanley: Predators defenseman Spencer Stastney missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Anthony Duclair is going to take some time away from the team. Coach Patrick Roy:

“Obviously, you saw that Anthony was not at the practice today. This morning, Anthony and I had a very good conversation, a very positive one, and Anthony asked to take some time off and reflect. So, obviously, I agreed to that, and we’ll give him all the time that he needs.”

Stefen Rosner: Roy’s comments after Tuesday’s game: “He was god-awful,” Roy said. “He was god-awful. He had a bad game. That’s why I didn’t play him a lot. And he’s lucky to be in the lineup. Sorry if I lose it on him right now, but that’s how I feel.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen: Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk will miss his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Coach Travis Green yesterday: “There’s no update. He’s day-to-day. He won’t play tonight.”

Tkachuk has also been dealing with a hip injury since Four Nations.

Callum Fraser: Senators forward Nick Cousins practiced for the first time since his knee surgery back on February 1st. He missed his 26th game last night.

Josh Getzoff: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Evgeni Malkin skated yesterday and is with the team. Forward Tommy Novak and defenseman Pierre-Olivier Joseph didn’t travel with the team.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo returned to the lineup after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Forward Tomas Hertl took part in their optional practice in a no-contact jersey. He’s been out since March 23rd with an upper-body injury.

