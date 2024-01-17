NHL Injuries: Flames, Blackhawks, Stars, Red Wings, Canadiens, Rangers, Lightning, Golden Knights, and Jets

David Pagnotta: Calgary Flames goaltender Jacob Markstrom is out day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Charlie Roumeliotis; Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy missed Monday’s practice for maintenance and he also didn’t practice yesterday.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer said that if defenseman Miro Heiskanen doesn’t have any setbacks, he’ll travel with them on their four-game road trip.

DeBoer: “Getting closer… we wouldn’t take him if there wasn’t a chance that he would play on it.”

Brien Rea: Stars goaltender Scott Wedgewood didn’t skate yesterday and is day-to-day.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Patrick Kane isn’t available this week and they’ll get a better idea of his lower-body injury when they return back to Detroit this weekend.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Jesse Ylonen left Monday’s game early and didn’t practice yesterday but will travel with the team on their three-game road trip.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers coach Peter Laviolette said that forward Tyler Pitlick is “cleared to go full with us” and with “No restrictions, so that’s a positive.” They just want more practices before he returns.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning GM Julien BriseBois said that defenseman Mikhail Sergachev isn’t expected to be back until after the All-Star break. They could be looking at February 7th.

Vegas Golden Knights: Forward Jack Eichel will be out week-to-week after having lower-body surgery.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Kyle Connor returned to the lineup last night.

John Lu: Jets forward Mark Scheifele will take the next couple of days off and practice on Friday according to coach Rick Bowness. They are hopeful he can play on Saturday.