NHL Injuries: Flames, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Kings, Predators, Devils, Rangers, Sharks, and the Jets

Darren Dreger: Calgary Flames defenseman Oliver Kylington has been skating on his own and with the trainer for the past few weeks. There is no timeline for when he may return.

Eric Francis: Flames coach Ryan Huska on Kylington: “There is nothing imminent there, but it was a good feeling for us to see him around the room today. We haven’t seen much of him lately so it’s nice to see him back, skating with a small group of guys. We’re all hopeful he can continue to progress as we go but there’s no timeline.”

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger is day-to-day with an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that they expect forward Dylan Larkin to be in the lineup on Saturday.

Dennis Bernstein: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte is still practicing in a no-contact jersey so his status for Sunday is uncertain. He will be traveling with the team.

Nick Kieser: Nashville Predators defenseman Alexandre Carrier is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils defenseman Dougie Hamilton had surgery yesterday to repair a torn pectoral muscle and is out indefinitely,

Forward Tomas Nosek is out indefinitely after having surgery on his right foot.

Ryan Novozinsky: Hamilton has been placed on the IR.

Amanda Stein: Devils forward Erik Haula could travel with the team on their road trip.

Curtis Pashelka: Devils forward Timo Meier returned to the lineup last night.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: New York Rangers forward Filip Chytil is still not skating.

Max Miller: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Jan Rutta and forward Alexander Barabanov are “very close” to returning to the lineup. Quinn expects them to play on their road trip.

Max Miller: Sharks forward Tomas Hertl after Thursday’s game on having a kidney stone and having surgery: “I had a kidney stone. I had surgery on Monday. I wasn’t feeling so great, but everything cooled off, so I decided to play tonight. That’s why I wasn’t skating. It was a shitty situation because it was pretty painful. I felt good for tonight, so I jumped on.”

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks forward Givani Smith is dealing with a mid-body injury.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Vladislav Namestnikov will be out for their next two games with a lower-body injury.

Forward Adam Lowry was given a maintenance day yesterday.