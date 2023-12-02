NHL Rumors: 2024 NHL Draft, and the Top 24 NHL trade targets

NHL still looking at holding the 2024 NHL draft at the Spere in Vegas

TSN: The NHL continues to talk about holding the 2024 NHL draft in Vegas at the Sphere but they’re running short on time and cost would be high according to Chris Johnston.

“Where the NHL is at is they’re going through the costing of this. It’s obviously not going to come cheap and it’s going to be discussed next week when the board of governors gather in Seattle. That’s the league owners, obviously the league wants to run this by them before any action is taken, but we should get clarity on this, I would think at some point here in the near future.”

