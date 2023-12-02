NHL Rumors: 2024 NHL Draft, and the Top 24 NHL trade targets

NHL still looking at holding the 2024 NHL draft at the Spere in Vegas
TSN: The NHL continues to talk about holding the 2024 NHL draft in Vegas at the Sphere but they’re running short on time and cost would be high according to Chris Johnston.
“Where the NHL is at is they’re going through the costing of this. It’s obviously not going to come cheap and it’s going to be discussed next week when the board of governors gather in Seattle. That’s the league owners, obviously the league wants to run this by them before any action is taken, but we should get clarity on this, I would think at some point here in the near future.”
Top 24 NHL trade targets
Chris Johnston of The Athletic: A look at the top 25 NHL trade targets that could be moved by the March 8th NHL trade deadline.
1 Noah Hanifin – Calgary Flames – LHD – $4.95 million cap hit
2. Elias Lindholm – Calgary Flames – C – $4.85 million cap hit
3. Chris Tanev – Calgary Flames – RHD – $4.5 million cap hit
4. Nikita Zadorov – Calgary Flames – LHD – $3.75 million cap hit
5. Sean Walker – Philadelphia Flyers – RHD – $2.65 million cap hit
6. Ilya Lyubushkin – Anaheim Ducks – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit
7. Jake Allen – Montreal Canadiens – G – $3.85 million cap hit
8. Sam Montembeault – Montreal Canadiens – G – $1 million cap hit
9. Morgan Frost – Philadelphia Flyers – F – $2.1 million cap hit
10. Tony DeAngelo – Carolina Hurricanes – RHD – $1.675 million cap hit
11. Adam Boqvist – Columbus Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.6 million cap hit
12. Andrew Peeke – Columbus Blue Jackets – RHD – $2.75 million cap hit
13. Sean Monahan – Montreal Canadiens – C – $1.985 million cap hit
14. Tyler Johnson – Chicago Blackhawks – C – $5 million cap hit
15. Anthony Duclair – San Jose Sharks – LW – $3 million cap hit
16. Pat Maroon – Minnesota Wild – LW – $800,000 cap hit
17. Anthony Mantha – Washington Capitals – LW – $5.7 million cap hit
18. Adam Henrique – Anaheim Ducks – C – $5.825 million cap hit
19. Matt Dumba – Arizona Coyotes – RHD – $3.9 million cap hit
20. James Reimer – Detroit Red Wings – G – $1.5 million cap hit
21. Kaapo Kahkonen – San Jose Sharks – G – $2.75 million cap hit
22. Nick Seeler – Philadelphia Flyers – LHD – $775,000 cap hit
23. Brandon Duhaime – Minnesota Wild – W – $1.1 million cap hit
24. Alexander Barabanov – San Jose Sharks – LW – $2.5 million cap hit
25. Patrik Laine – Columbus Blue Jackets – F – $8.7 million cap hit