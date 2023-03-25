NHL Injuries: Flames, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Panthers, Wild, Isles, Sens, Flyers and Golden Knights

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Tage Thompson is questionable for today’s game.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Chris Tanev has missed the past two games with a lower-body injury and wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Defenseman Michael Stone has started skating on his own. He’s been out for the past 17 games with a lower-body injury.

Stephen Whyno: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be out for two to four weeks with a strained triceps muscle.

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Laine suffered the injury while taking a shot in the last drill of practice.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets forward Sean Kuraly was expected to miss the remainder of the of the season when an injured oblique that he suffered on March 2nd. He returned last night.

Brad Larsen: “Right away he said, ‘No way. I’m gonna be back. I’ll be back.”

Kuraly: “My job is to be ready when I’m healthy.”

Mark Scheig: Blue Jackets forward Mathieu Olivier is done for the night with a lower-body injury.

Aaron Portzline: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Olivier and defenseman Erik Gudbranson won’t travel with the team to Montreal. Gudbranson’s injury may be more than day-to-day.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina will miss today’s game with a lower-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Defensemen Simon Edvinsson and Gustav Lindstrom are game-time decisions.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that forward Sam Bennett will be on the ice this morning. Bennett’s recent injury is nothing new and they are being cautious as to not worsen it.

Maurice added: “We’re hopeful and there’s a chance he plays tomorrow.”

Dane Mizutani: Minnesota Wild forward Gustav Nyquist practiced with the team for the first time since being acquired at the trade deadline.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert said that forward Mathew Barzal hasn’t started skating yet.

Chris Stevenson: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that defenseman Jakob Chychrun is doubtful for tonight’s game. He believes the injury happen when he hit the boards.

TSN 1200: Senators forward Ridly Greig will be a game-time decision.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forwards Travis Konecny and Sean Couturier were on the ice for their optional skate yesterday.

Forwards Owen Tippett (a little banged up according to coach John Tortorella) and Nicolas Deslauriers (day-to-day with an upper-body injury) were not on the ice.

SinBin.vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t think that goaltender Logan Thompson and forward Reilly Smith will play on tonight.

Cassidy said he’s really concerned for Thompson considering he had been out for so long.