NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Avs, Stars, Panthers, Maple Leafs and Jets

Calgary Flames: Forward Andrew Mangiapane had shoulder surgery and will be ready for training camp.

Tom Gulitti: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jack Drury (upper-body) skated with the extra yesterday, which was a positive sign according to coach Rod Brind’Amour.

Tom Gulitti: Hurricanes coach Brind’Amour didn’t think that forward Sebastian Aho had any residual effects after taking a puck to the jaw Tuesday night.

Ryan Boulding: Colorado Avalanche forward Darren Helm wasn’t on the ice yesterday.

Elliotte Friedman: Avs defenseman Jack Johnson returned to the lineup, replacing suspended Cale Makar.

Saad Yousuf: Dallas Stars coach Pete DeBoer yesterday on forward Joe Pavelski: “I think he’s planning on traveling (for Game 6 to Minnesota). I would call him a game-time decision right. I haven’t seen him today. He’s getting better every day.”

Pavelski will skate with the team this morning.

Jameson Olive: Florida Panthers defenseman Brandon Montour left last night’s game but was able to later return.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice said that Montour is fine.

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray was on the ice before practice yesterday. He suffered a concussion on April 2nd.

Murat Ates: Winnipeg Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers skated in a full-contact jersey again at practice. He’s been wearing that jersey at practice since the weekend.

Forward Cole Perfetti skated in a no-contact jersey,

Forward Mark Scheifele wasn’t on the ice.

John Lu: Jets forward Mark Scheifele has been ruled out for Game 5 but not Game 6. Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Scheifele has an upper-body injury and his range of motion is limited.

TSN: Darren Dreger on Ehlers: “It looks and sounds like he is playing.”