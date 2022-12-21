NHL Injuries: Flames, Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Devils, Penguins, Leafs and More

Ryan Pike: The Calgary Flames activated defenseman Chris Tanev from the IR

Ryan Pike: The Flames have placed defenseman Dennis Gilbert on the IR.

Cap Friendly: After Gilbert was put on the IR and Nick DeSimone was recalled, the Flames now have $50,946 in projected salary cap space.

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour on forward Sebastian Aho: “I’d like to see him in a real practice before we throw him out there.”

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins is out with an illness. Forward Cole Sillinger is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. The Blue Jackets have nine players on the IR.

Columbus Blue Jackets: Forward Yegor Chinakhov was placed on the IR. Chinakhov suffered an ankle injury on Monday night and is out indefinitely.

Alan Robinson of NHL.com: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. The Canadiens are also missing forwards Sean Monahan and Brendan Gallagher with lower-body injuries and defenseman David Savard is on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils goaltender Mackenzie Blackwood was recalled from his conditioning stint on Monday and was back up last night.

Ryan Boulding of NHL.com: New York Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov, forwards Cal Clutterbuck and Kyle Palmieri, and defenseman Adam Pelech are all considered day-to-day.

Adam Kimelman of NHL.com: Philadelphia Flyers forward Wade Allison returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 18 games with a hip pointer and oblique muscle injury.

Matt Vensel: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Ryan Poehling left in the third period with an upper-body injury.

San Jose Sharks: Forward Luke Kunin had surgery to repair a torn ACL and he’ll be out for six to eight months. The injured occurred on December 13th against the Coyotes.

Dave McCarthy of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Mikhail Sergachev returned to the lineup last night after missing the past two games with an upper-body injury.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe on defenseman Morgan Rielly: “He’s getting stronger every day.” Keefe added that Rielly still has a way to go.

: Rielly was on the ice by himself doing a light workout. TSN: Darren Dreger said last night that Rielly is expected to be out for two, maybe three more weeks.

Lance Hornby: Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok returns to the lineup.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Keefe said that they took defenseman Rasmus Sandin out for precautionary reasons. They will further evaluate his neck.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that Connor Hellebuyck has a non-COVID illness but is expected to travel with the team to Boston and Washington.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed forward Blake Wheeler on the IR.

TSN: Darren Dreger said last night that Jets forward Nikolaj Ehlers could be back in the next two to three weeks.