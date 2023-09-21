NHL Injuries: Flyers, Blue Jackets, Canucks, Canadiens, Maple Leafs, and Panthers

Coming off the IR for the Philadelphia Flyers

Cap Friendly: The Philadelphia Flyers removed forwards Cam Atkinson and Sean Couturier and defenseman Victor Mete off the IR.

Injured Columbus Blue Jackets heading into camp

CBJ Public Relations: Players entering Blue Jackets camp that will be limited.

Goaltender Daniil Tarasov (knee) is Day-to-Day

Forward Kirill Marchenko (back strain) is Day-to-Day

Defenseman Jake Bean (abductor strain) is Week-to-Week

Forward Mathieu Olivier (leg) is Week-to-Week

Tucker Poolman out all season

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks GM Tucker Poolman will miss the entire season.

Christian Dvorak to miss the start of the season

Cap Friendly: Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes announced the forward Christian Dvorak won’t be ready to play before November.

If Dvorak and his $4.45 million are able to go on the LTIR, it definitely changes things for the Canadiens.

Puck Pedia: “They can now start the season with Dvorak on LTIR and be over the cap by close to his $4.45M. They can subsequently put Price on LTIR and add $10.5M of cap space.”

Surgery for Matt Murray and Jake Muzzin won’t play

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving said that goaltender Matt Murray requires a “significant” surgery and that defenseman Jake Muzzin won’t play this year.

Chris Johnston: Treliving said Murray’s surgery will occur within the next week. They aren’t announcing any details for Murray’s privacy.

George Richardson: Florida Panthers GM Bill Zito didn’t have much of an update for defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour.

Zito said that both are still targeting a mid-December return. One of the defensemen could be a little early, one could be a little later.