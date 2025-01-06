NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Islanders, Senators, Rangers, Kraken, Leafs, and the Canucks

Carolina Hurricanes: Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere has been placed on the IR.

KurtDusterberg: Hurricanes forward William Carrier missed yesterday’s game with an undisclosed injury.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that goaltender Scott Wedgewood doesn’t have a high ankle sprain and there are hopeful that he’ll be back in two weeks or so. He will be seeing a specialist today.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Hudson Fasching left last night’s game in the third period after taking a hit along the boards.

NHL Rumors: Calgary Flames, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators coach Travis Green update on some injuries. Forward David Perron (back) is progressing and was skating yesterday. Forward Michael Amadio (concussion) is progressing and was back skating as well. Goaltender Linus Ullmark (back) remains week-to-week. Defenseman Travis Hamonic (lower-body) is two to four weeks away. Defenseman Nick Jensen was sick yesterday.

Bruce Garrioch: Ullmark hasn’t started skating yet.

NY Rangers PR: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider missed yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken: Defenseman Adam Larsson missed last night’s game.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe left last night’s game in the first period with an upper-body injury from a fight with Garnet Hathaway. He missed five games earlier this season after taking a puck to the head. Coach Craig Berube:

“We’ll see tomorrow how he is. I can’t give you any really news on it. What did I think of it? Well I didn’t like it. I didn’t like what I saw, I’ll tell you that. He’s sticking up for his teammate, and we all really appreciate that, but I did not like seeing that happen.”

NHL Rumors: Three Scenarios for the Vancouver Canucks, Elias Pettersson and J.T. Miller

Iain MacIntyre: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Pettersson and defenseman Quinn Hughes practiced yesterday. Hughes seems further along as he was working with the first power play unit and Pettersson sat out that portion.