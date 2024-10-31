NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Avalanche, Red Wings, Oilers, Islanders, Blues, Lightning, Capitals, and Jets

Chip Alexander: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour didn’t have an update on goaltender Frederik Andersen‘s condition

Corey Masisak: Colorado Avalanche forward Ross Colton will be out for six to eight weeks with a broken foot.

Forward Miles Wood will be out for seven to 10 days with an upper-body injury. He had been playing through it.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen has met with doctors and will likely have to practice with some contact before getting back into a game.

Dave Hogg: Detroit Red Wings forward Vladimir Tarasenko missed last night’s game with an illness.

Edmonton Oilers: Forward Connor McDavid is expected to be out for two to three weeks with an ankle injury.

Craig Merz: New York Islanders defenseman Alexander Romanov missed his third consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

Adam Kimelman: St. Louis Blues forward Kasperi Kapanen is questionable tonight due to an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Nick Leddy has returned to St. Louis to meet with doctors and to get more treatment. He’s missed six games with a lower-body injury.

Ryan Boulding: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left last night’s game in the second period after taking a hit to the head from Avs forward Matt Stienburg.

Harvey Valentine: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun is questionable tonight due to an upper-body injury.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that defensemen Ville Heinola and Jaret Anderson-Dolan are in Winnipeg and skating there.

Mike McIntyre: Both Heinola and Anderson-Dolan have been skating for a couple of days.

