NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Wild, Senators, Blues, Leafs and Jets

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Calvin de Haan practiced yesterday. Not on the ice were forwards Teuvo Teravainen and Ondrej Kase, and goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones has been out for two and half weeks so far of his expected three to four weeks.

Coach Luke Richardson said that he’s still having some discomfort in the hand recent x-rays were “cloudy.” He’ll have another x-ray in 7-10 days.

Mark Scheig: The Columbus Blue Jackets placed forward Patrik Laine on the IR.

Brian Hedger: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that Elvis Merzlikins, Jake Bean and Emil Bemstrom were all visiting the doctor yesterday and missed practice. Updates on them are likely on Thursday.

Jeff Svoboda: Merzlikins left Tuesday’s game early and Bean suffered an upper-body injury on Tuesday as well.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens Mike Matheson is traveling with the team but hasn’t been cleared to play yet. He could get cleared today.

Priyanta Emrith: Matheson practiced yesterday in a contact jersey for the first time since his injury.

Michael Russo: The Minnesota Wild have placed goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury on the IR. He’ll be out for at least a week.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub practiced yesterday in a regular jersey.

Jeremy Rutherford: St. Louis Blues coach Craig Berube said that defenseman Robert Bortuzzo (upper-body) isn’t ready just yet.

Cap Friendly: The Toronto Maple Leafs have activated forward Kyle Clifford off the IR and assigned him, along with defenseman Mac Hollowell to the AHL.

The Leafs now have $2,100,833 in their LTI salary pool.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton needs wrist surgery and will be out for eight to 12 weeks according to coach Rick Bowness.