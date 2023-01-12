NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Bluer Jackets, Canadiens, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Penguins, Blues, Leafs and Golden Knights

Hurricanes PR: The Carolina Hurricanes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from the IR.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Patrick Kane is “doubtful” for tonight.

Coach Luke Richardson: “It’s just day by day. Nothing major. No point in pushing him if he’s only 50%.”

Ben Pope: The Blackhawks recalled a goalie so Alex Stalock may not be over his illness. Mackenzie Entwistle could return to the lineup.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets Boone Jenner, Eric Robinson and Nick Blankenburg all took part in their optional skate yesterday. Vladislav Gavrikov is progressing and they didn’t have an update on Carson Meyer.

Montreal Canadiens: Forward Brendan Gallagher will be out for at least six weeks with a lower-body injury

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech is skating on his own and coach Lane Lambert didn’t have a timetable on when he could join the team for practices. They are hopeful it’s soon.

Forward Oliver Wahlstrom still hasn’t started skating and remains out indefinitely.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Chris Kreider will miss tonight’s game. In the next couple of days, he’ll be re-evaluated.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that Mathieu Joseph isn’t ready to go yet. Forward Josh Norris is still a ways away. Defenseman Nikita Zaitsev is traveling with the team and could rejoin practice soon.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was placed on the IR retroactive to January 2nd. Forward Ryan Poehling was placed on the IR retroactive to December 30th.

Jim Thomas: St. Louis Blues forward Logan Brown and defenseman Scott Perunovich practiced yesterday.

Dave McCarthy: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews missed last night’s game and is day-to-day. Coach Sheldon Keefe said they will reassess him today and see if he can go tonight. It’s an issue that has been lingering for a while.

Owen Krepps: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Shea Theodore didn’t practice yesterday.