NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blackhawks, Devils, Penguins, Golden Knights, Capitals, and Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Andrei Svechnikov was still practicing in a no-contact jersey.

Tracey Myers: Chicago Blackhawks forward Tyler Johnson is expected to return tonight. Johnson suffered a foot injury on December 31st. Johnson yesterday:

“With an injury, probably could have come back maybe a little bit right before the (All-Star) break, but because you have that week off, kind of makes more sense to wait. The season’s a marathon, it’s a grind, it’s a lot of things going on. So anytime you can recover and get away and have some fun, it’s always huge.”

Sam Kasan: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff on forward Jack Hughes at practice in a regular jersey: “He keeps getting closer. Today another step closer. Get a good workout in. Tomorrow is a day off for the team and we’ll evaluate where he’s at. We’ll see for (Thursday’s) Calgary game.”

Jim Biringer: The timeline for Hughes to return since he suffered the injury on January 5th was this week.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Noel Acciari was still being evaluated after the game after taking a high hit in the second period.

Forward Reilly Smith returned to the lineup after being out since January 11th with an upper-body injury.

Brenden Dillon with a BRUTAL hit to the head of Noel Acciari ? Dillon has been ejected from the game.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward William Karlsson returned to the lineup.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery on forward Sonny Milano in a regular jersey. He’s been out since December 9th: ” “He’s right there (but) because he’s missed so much time it’s not going to be a one practice and right back into the lineup. It’s going to take a few more.”

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Winnipeg Jets activated forward Mark Scheifele from the IR and placed forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby on waivers.