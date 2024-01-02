NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Blue Jackets, Stars, Wild, Canadiens, Islanders, Capitals and Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast didn’t practice yesterday. He left Saturday’s game early after taking a heavy hit.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets goaltender Daniil Tarasov missed yesterday’s practice with an illness.

Bruce LeVine: Dallas Stars goaltender Jake Oettinger started skating about a week ago but coach Pete DeBoer said that he’s “probably further away than he is closer.”

Michael Russo: Have heard that Minnesota Wild goaltender Filip Gustavsson will have another MRI today and that he’ll be out for at least another couple of weeks.

Forward Kirill Kaprizov will be out for one to two weeks.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens forward Christian Dvorak is out with an upper-body injury.

New York Islanders: The Islanders activated defenseman Scott Mayfield from the IR on Sunday.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie is listed as day-to-day. Forward Sonny Milano is listed as week-to-week. Goaltender Charlie Lindgren is listed as day-to-day.

It’s looking like forward Max Pacioretty could return “in the next week.”

: Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said that Max Pacioretty could make his season debut on Wednesday. Sportsnet: Capitals defenseman Martin Fehervary could return tonight from his upper-body injury. He missed one game over the weekend. Goaltender Lindgren will miss at least two more games with an upper-body injury.

Winnipeg Jets PR: The Jets have placed forward David Gustafsson on the IR.