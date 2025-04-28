NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Canadiens, Devils, Blues, Capitals and Jets

Elliotte Friedman: Carolina Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said that goaltender Frederik Andersen will be evaluated today, back in Carolina.

Frederik Andersen has exited the game following a collision with Timo Meier. Pyotr Kochetkov has taken over in goal for Carolina. pic.twitter.com/rfNyE4dz4N — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2025

James Nichols: Devils forward Timo Meier on the collision with Andersen: “I’m trying to get open in a passing lane, and then Svechnikov pushes me in. Obviously, no intent there. I hope he’s not injured too bad, but yeah, nothing on my side that I could have done.”

Dan Rosen: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Alexandre Carrier left in the first after a hit from Alex Ovechkin that was mostly a glancing blow. (He later returned)

OVI ALMOST WENT FLYING INTO THE MONTREAL BENCH ? pic.twitter.com/hCrfI3b90m — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) April 27, 2025

Sean Farrell: Carrier left the game again in the third period after taking a bit hit from Tom Wilson.

Canadiens forward Patrik Laine missed his second consecutive game with an upper-body injury.

David Satriano: New Jersey Devils defenseman Johnathan Kovacevic missed last night’s game with an undisclosed injury. He was injured in Game 3 on Friday.

Defenseman Luke Hughes and Brenden Dillon missed their third consecutive game.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Tyler Tucker left yesterday’s game in the third period after a collision with Brandon Tanev along the boards. Coach Jim Montgomery didn’t have an update after the game and said they’ll find out more today.

Dan Rosen: Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson was able to play last night after leaving Game 3 early after a collision with teammate Dylan Strome.

“I kind of got my bell rung a bit there,” Thompson said. “Scary. It definitely could have been a lot worse. I had to do some protocol, kind of lost my balance getting up, but luckily things were OK and I’m able to play. But thankful that it wasn’t worse. It definitely looked a lot worse than it was.”

Lou Korac: Winnipeg Jets defenseman Dylan DeMelo returned for Game 4 after missing Game 3 with an illness.

Forward Gabriel Vilardi took warmups with the team but didn’t play.

Defenseman Logan Stanley is “banged up” according to coach Scott Arniel and didn’t play.