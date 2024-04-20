NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Panthers, Islanders, Rangers, Senators, Flyers, Leafs, Lightning, and Jets

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Jesper Fast is only expected to be out “a matter of days” according to GM Don Waddell. His upper-body injury is not a concussion.

George Richards: Florida Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad will return for Game 1. He missed their final six regular season games with a lower-body injury.

“He would have played in the last game had it been a playoff game,” Panthers coach Paul Maurice said after practice Friday. “We just did not see a point to it. We had enough healthy and strong defensemen and were in good shape.”

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson will return to the lineup for Game 1. He missed the final three games of the regular season with an upper-body injury.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers forward Blake Wheeler skated on his own yesterday morning.

Elliotte Friedman: Ottawa Senators GM Steve Staios said that forward Josh Norris is on track to be ready for the start of next season.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen will be out for three months after having surgery for a triceps tendon rupture. He is expected to be ready for the start of training camp.

Jordan Hall: Flyers GM Danny Brier said that defenseman Jamie Drysdale may need surgery on his core area. The Flyers were impressed with his character and his playing through it.

Jon Bailey: Flyers GM Briere said they don’t think that forward Ryan Johansen will be back next yesterday as “he doesn’t think he can play hockey.”

Johansen has said that he was injured after arriving in Philadelphia.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs forwards William Nylander and Bobby McMann (lower-body) didn’t practice yesterday.

TSN: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t say with Nylander’s issues was and said that he would be a possibility for Game 1.

“Nylander and Bobby McMann both stayed off the ice today, but both are possibilities for tomorrow. That’s it,” Keefe said. ” made it pretty clear there’s not going to be any daily injury updates or anything like that.”

Forward Max Domi missed the Leafs past two games but practiced yesterday and said he’s good to go.

Chris Krenn: Tampa Bay Lightning coach Jon Cooper said that he didn’t know if anyone would be unavailable for the start of the first round aside from Mikhail Sergachev.

Cooper on Tyler Motte and Luke Glendening could be ready for Game 1: “We hope so, but we can’t sit here and say for sure. I think will be a big day to let us see about that.”

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Morgan Barron won’t be ready for Game 1.