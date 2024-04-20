NHL Records: 100 Assists in an NHL Season

Heading into this season, only three players in the history of the NHL have recorded 100 or more assists in a single season.

Wayne Gretzky recorded 100 assists in a season 11 times. Mario Lemieux accomplished the feat once back in 1988-89. Defenseman Bobby Orr in 1970‑71 put up 102 assists.

The 2023-24 season saw two players hit the 100-assist mark – Connor McDavid and Nikita Kucherov, bringing the total to five players in NHL history to record 100 assists or more.

Kucherov hit the 100 assist mark in the final game of his season. McDavid recorded his 100 assist in the Oilers 80th game of the season.

Rk Name Age Season GP A P ESA PPA SHA A/GP 1 Wayne Gretzky 24 1985‑86 80 163 215 105 43 15 2.038 2 Wayne Gretzky 23 1984‑85 80 135 208 92 36 7 1.688 3 Wayne Gretzky 21 1982‑83 80 125 196 85 36 4 1.563 4 Wayne Gretzky 29 1990‑91 78 122 163 70 51 1 1.564 5 Wayne Gretzky 25 1986‑87 79 121 183 82 33 6 1.532 6 Wayne Gretzky 20 1981‑82 80 120 212 79 39 2 1.5 7 Wayne Gretzky 22 1983‑84 74 118 205 80 27 11 1.595 8 Mario Lemieux 23 1988‑89 76 114 199 61 48 5 1.5 9 Wayne Gretzky 27 1988‑89 78 114 168 62 42 10 1.462 10 Wayne Gretzky 26 1987‑88 64 109 149 65 40 4 1.703 11 Wayne Gretzky 19 1980‑81 80 109 164 68 38 3 1.363 12 Wayne Gretzky 28 1989‑90 73 102 142 70 30 2 1.397 13 Bobby Orr 22 1970‑71 78 102 139 48 44 10 1.308 14 Connor McDavid 26 2023‑24 76 100 132 63 37 0 1.316 15 Nikita Kucherov 30 2023‑24 81 100 144 60 40 0 1.235

** Stats taken from QuantHockey

Other impressive numbers when looking at the 100+ assist seasons, is in Wayne Gretzky’s record-setting 215-point season in 1985-86.

105 of his 163 assists were at even-strength. If you looked at the even-strength point totals in a single season for every NHL player, just Wayne Gretzky’s assists total for that year would have him seventh. It’s not a surprise that Gretzky holds the top seven even-strength point totals in a single season.