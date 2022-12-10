NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Islanders, Senators, Penguins, Kraken, Blues and Capitals

Walt Ruff: Carolina Hurricanes forward Sebastian Aho wasn’t on the ice for practice yesterday due to a lower-body injury. Coach Rod Brind’Amour said Thursday that if Aho didn’t practice on Friday, he wouldn’t be playing on Saturday.

Walt Ruff: Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen practiced for the second day in a row yesterday.

Detroit Red Wings: The Detroit Red Wings have activated forward Elmer Soderblom from the IR. He was then assigned to the AHL.

Mike Morreale: New York Islanders forwards Anthony Beauvillier and Cal Clutterbuck left last night’s game early.

Kevin Kurz: Islanders defenseman Adam Pelech missed last night’s game.

Bruce Garrioch: Ottawa Senators forward Mathieu Joseph will be out for two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Pittsburgh Penguins: Kris Letang‘s doctor: “His stroke this time was much smaller than it was last time. His symptoms have resolved a lot quicker than they did the last time as well. We know what to expect – the data has also evolved in terms of how this hole (in his heart) is to be treated.”

Pittsburgh Penguins: Dr. Vyas continued: “Certainly it is not the sport that created this problem for him… We don’t think that playing the sport itself is risky for him.”

Geoff Baker: Seattle Kraken forward Jaden Schwartz is listed as day-to-day.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug practiced yesterday and forward Pavel Buchnevich didn’t.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forwards Tom Wilson (ACL) and Nicklas Backstrom were on the ice before their morning skate yesterday. It was Wilson’s first time and Backstrom’s third.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov practiced in a regular jersey. Goaltender Darcy Kuemper (upper-body) and defenseman Martin Fehervary (upper-body) didn’t practice.

Injuries (weighted by a 3+ year WAR measure) against points-per-game through 8 December pic.twitter.com/y2YPkQwDLz — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) December 10, 2022