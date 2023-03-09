NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Red Wings, Oilers, Sens, Rangers, Wild, Capitals, Jets and more

NHL.com: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Antti Raanta left Tuesday’s game for precautionary reasons and Pyotr Kochetkov was recalled on an emergency basis.

Aaron Portzline: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Justin Danforth is hoping to be able to return before the end of the season. He’s been increasing participation. He had shoulder surgery back in October.

Kevin Allen of Detroit Hockey Now: Detroit Red Wings forward Robby Fabbri last night’s game with a left leg injury.

Fabbri’s had two surgeries on the left knee. It was his right knee that he had offseason surgery on.

Fabbri takes an awkward hit to the knee and leaves the ice limping. Obviously especially scary considering his extensive history of knee injuries…hope it’s nothing major. #LGRW pic.twitter.com/lJqDiHyHKH — Ryan Hana (@RyanHanaWWP) March 9, 2023

Amalie Benjamin of NHL.com: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane practiced yesterday and could play tonight. They’ll have a better idea in the morning.

NHL.com: Ottawa Senators coach D.J. Smith said that goaltender Cam Talbot will be out for three weeks with a lower-body injury. He played on Saturday and didn’t dress on Monday.

“They’re telling me three weeks,” Senators coach D.J. Smith said. “So, it is what it is. We’ll keep grinding.”

Darren Dreger: Have the understanding that it’s an oblique strain for Talbot. He had an MRI to confirm the issue.

Larry Brooks: New York Rangers defenseman Ryan Lindgren practiced in a no-contract jersey. Tyler Motte practiced in a regular jersey.

Vince Z. Mercogliano: Motte status for tonight is to be determined.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild coach Dean Evason didn’t have an update on Kirill Kaprizov, who left last night’s game early. A full examination isn’t completed and that will happen sometime today. The team is off.

Corey Long of NHL.com: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman returned to practice after missing Tuesday’s game with an upper-body injury.

NHL.com: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Adin Hill didn’t practice on Wednesday because of a lower-body injury.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson was on the ice in a no-contact jersey.

Tarik El-Bashir: Defenseman Nick Jensen practiced in a no-contact jersey. Defenseman Martin Fehervary was a full participant in practice.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois didn’t travel with the team to Florida because of a lower-body injury. They are hopeful that he can join the team at some point on the road trip.