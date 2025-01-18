NHL Injuries: Hurricanes, Stars, Wild, Islanders, and the Flyers

Carolina Hurricanes: The Hurricanes have activated goaltender Frederik Andersen from the IR and assigned goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the AHL.

Kurt Dusterberg: Andersen was the Hurricanes’ backup last night. He hasn’t played since October 26th, and has been practicing since January 8th. He had knee surgery on November 22nd and was expected to be out for eight to 12 weeks.

Taylor Baird: Dallas Stars forward Roope Hintz remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury but hasn’t been ruled out for today.

Michael Russo: Taking part in the Minnesota Wild’s full practice were forward Kirill Kaprizov (LTIR), and defensemen Jared Spurgeon (IR) and Brock Faber. Forward Jakub Lauko also practiced. Forward Marcus Johansson (concussion) wasn’t on the ice.

Jessi Pierce: Faber will return to the lineup tonight after missing four games with an upper-body injury. Lauko will also return. He’s been out since December 14th with a lower-body injury. Kaprizov didn’t travel with the team on their two-game road trip. Wild defenseman Jonas Brodin still isn’t skating but is doing off-ice workouts.

Stefen Rosner: New York Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom could return to the lineup today. He’s been out for seven games with an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Alexander Romanov didn’t skate yesterday. He’s considered day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: Philadelphia Flyers forward Ryan Poehling didn’t skate yesterday and won’t be in the lineup on Saturday. (He left Thursday’s game after taking a hit to the head from NY Islanders forward Maxim Tsyplakov who got a three-game suspension)