NHL Injuries II: Hurricanes, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Oilers, Panthers, Flyers, Leafs, Canucks and Capitals

Cory Lavalette: Carolina Hurricanes goaltender Frederik Andersen left practice and goaltender Pyotr Kochetkov was later recalled. Forward Ondrej Kase was placed on the IR.

Cory Lavalette: Kase hasn’t been back on the ice and there hasn’t been an update.

Adrian Dater: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Samuel Girard is day-to-day.

Adrian Dater: Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin will be out for about a month due to needing ankle surgery.

Brian Hedger: Columbus Blue Jackets Jakub Voracek (upper-body), Sean Kuraly (upper-body) and Patrik Laine missed practice yesterday.

Jeff Svoboda: Voracek missed Saturday’s game and Kuraly left that game early.

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that Matt Luff will be out for a while and he didn’t have any more details other than he “was seriously injured.”

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane has his wrist stepped on by Pat Maroon. He immediately left this ice.

Gene Principe: Edmonton Oilers GM Ken Holland said that Kane had a deep cut on his wrist and will have surgery.

Daniel Nugent-Hopkins: A source on Kane: “He’s going to be fine. I don’t know how long he’s going to be out, though,”

Florida Panthers: Defenseman Aaron Ekblad is “expected” to return to the lineup on Saturday.

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart missed last night’s game with an illness.

Luke Fox: The Toronto Maple Leafs activate Jordie Benn from the IR.

Dan Milstein: Update on Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov:

“Unfortunately, at the moment Rodion cannot train, as he is undergoing additional treatments. We would like to thank the Toronto Maple Leafs and Salavat Yulaev Ufa for their incredible support and willingness to do everything necessary for Rodion’s comfort.”

Chris Johnston: Amirov has returned to Russia.

Vancouver Canucks: Forward Brock Boeser was activated from the IR.

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals defenseman Alex Alexeyev has been recalled from his conditioning loan but he’s still on the LTIR.