NHL Injuries: Kings, Lightning, Jets, Stars, And More

Eric Stephens: So, Kevin Fiala suffered a lower-body injury that kept him out of the game on Saturday night versus the Nashville Predators. There is a possibility the knee-on-knee contact with Andrew Cogliano from Colorado will cause him to miss more time.

Sportsnet: Some wondered when the next injury to Tampa Bay would happen. Sadly, that did not take long as Steven Stamkos went down to a lower-body injury last night versus the Chicago Blackhawks. Stamkos put weight on his leg, but looked in plenty of pain in doing so. He disappeared down the tunnel and never returned. Consider him day-to-day.

Illegal Curve: Forward Adam Lowry and Josh Morrissey ruled out for game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning. Rick Bowness indicated that Lowry was the victim of a “reverse hit” from Marc Steal. Lowry thought about giving it a go but quickly headed down the tunnel. As for Morrissey, he went to make a hockey move and simply something happened. Both are day-to-day pending further tests.

Mike Heika: If one is expecting Tyler Seguin back anytime soon, then do not. According to Peter DeBoer, the forward is day-to-day but not close to returning. Where Glendening and Wedgewood is on the ice, Seguin is nowhere near it. There may be an update during the week.

Marc-Antoine Godin: Really, the Montreal Canadiens lead the league in injuries by a wide margin. It is something Kent Hughes and the Montreal staff will investigate in the offseason as the past couple of seasons have been rough. Montreal figures to lose more than 600 man-games to injury this season.

NHL Injury Viz: Some contrast to Montreal has to be the New York Rangers. Ryan Lindgren missed his sixth game in a row due to injury on Saturday. That is the longest tenured malady on the Rangers (Filip Chytil missed five games and part of a sixth). New York is annually one of the healthiest in the league (tops list this year).

Kristy Flannery: Forward Jack Hughes may still have something going on despite missing several games last month with an upper-body injury. He has nine points in 11 games, but just one goal. Last night, he had no shots on goal. It seems something to keep an eye on going forward.

Rob Morrison: Something to keep an eye on with the Oilers was this slash from John Tavares on Vincent Desharnais. Desharnais appeared okay eventually but was in some discomfort after this two-handed chop.