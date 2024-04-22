NHL Injuries: Oilers, Kings, Islanders, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Mark Spector: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane said that he has a sports hernia, is not fully up to speed but hopes he’s able to play in Game 1.

Ryan Rishaug: Kane said that he’s been dealing with the sports hernia all season and that late in the season he had to take some time off ice to let it heal. He fully participated in practice yesterday.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings forward Carl Grundstrom will likely return to the lineup for Game 1 tonight.

Shawn Roarke: New York Islanders forward Jean-Gabriel Pageau missed Game 1 with a lower-body injury but could return for Game 2 tonight. Coach Patrick Roy said he’s still day-to-day but could be ready for tonight.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe wouldn’t give an update on William Nylander‘s status for Game 2.

TSN: Nylander was on the ice yesterday for about an hour according to Chris Johnston. At times he looked a little uncomfortable to did seem to look better as time went on.

Paul Delos Santos: Vegas Golden Knights forward Mark Stone received full clearance to participate in practices and he could be ready for Game 1.

“We’ll see how he responds with respect to his availability for Game 1,” general manager Kelly McCrimmon said.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Vincent Iorio left yesterday’s game with an upper-body injury after taking a hit from Alexis Lafreniere.

Baily Johnson: Capitals head coach Spence Carbery didn’t have an update after the game on Iorio and added they should know more today. Carbery on the hit: “It was close. It was borderline, right? Young player, feel bad for him because he puts himself in a tough spot. Probably needs to move the puck quicker there.”