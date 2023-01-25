NHL Injuries: Penguins, Blues, Canucks and Capitals

Pens Inside Scoop: Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry was expected to be the starter last night but he missed the game with an injury.

Defenseman Kris Letang played in his first game since December 28th.

Pens Inside Scoop: Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that he didn’t know about Jarry’s issue until he arrived at the arena before the game. Sullivan added: “He’s being evaluated right now with an upper-body injury. I don’t have anything more for you on that front.”

St. Louis Blues: The Blues activated defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko from the IR.

Krug had missed 13 games with a lower-body injury. Tarasenko missed 10 games with a hand injury.

Forward Pavel Buchnevich was placed on the IR after having a procedure done to address an infection in his ankle. Earlier in the season he had a contusion on his ankle. He’ll be re-evaluated after the All-Star break.

Puck Pedia: The Blues have $213,000 remaining LTIR cap space after activating Krug and his $6.5 million cap hit. Ryan O’Reilly, Pavel Buchnevich and Robert Bortuzzo are on the IR. Marco Scandella and Scott Perunovich.

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal on Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko.

“Thatcher Demko, When’s he going to be back? As of now, I’m told after the break, which is February 3rd.

So Thatcher Demko has turned in from a six-week injury, if he comes back after the break, it’s going to be 10 weeks.

Tom Gulitti: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin returned to the lineup.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Nicklas Backstrom missed last night’s game with a non-COVID illness and is day-to-day.

Samantha Pell: Capitals forward Tom Wilson left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Wilson had blocked a shot with his right leg. It was his left knee that had the ACL surgery.