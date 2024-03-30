NHL Injuries: Rangers, Wild, Flyers, Penguins, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Golden Knights, and Jets

Alan Robinson: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba could return to the lineup tonight. He’s missed 11 games with a lower-body injury.

Jessi Pierce: Minnesota Wild forward Marcus Foligno didn’t practice yesterday and remains day-to-day.

Jessi Pierce: Wild forwards Kirill Kaprizov and Ryan Hartman were given maintenance days yesterday and are good to go today. Foligno’s status is to be determined.

Jordan Hall: On the ice skating for the Philadelphia Flyers yesterday were defensemen Nick Seeler, Jamie Drysdale, and Marc Staal, and forwards Nicolas Deslauriers, and Denis Gurianov.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that defenseman Ryan Graves is out with a concussion.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly didn’t practice yesterday and remains day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TSN: Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner practiced with the team for the first time since March 7th. He’ll miss at least two more games. Coach Sheldon Keefe:

“I’m not so much worried about conditioning necessarily with Mitch. You want to build up the workload and get used to playing in competitive situations and, and all of that and just make sure you’re very comfortable. We will just continue to grow his workload through practices, and it’s a challenge this time of year, especially because you’re trying to prepare the team to play tomorrow night against Buffalo, and then you also got players to try to bring along such as Mitch. We’ll manage it as best we can. We won’t have another chance to do it until Tuesday in his case and then we’ll sort of take it a day at a time from there.”

Maple Leafs defensemen Timothy Liljegren and Joel Edmundson are going to miss some time according to Keefe.

“Timeline not exactly set, but not a day-to-day situation. More week-to-week, I would say, but we’re not expecting it, at this point, to outlast the regular season.”

Kevin Woodley: Vancouver Canucks forward Elias Lindholm is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. He’s missed their past two games but coach Rick Tocchet isn’t concerned.

Jessi Pierce: Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo was on the ice yesterday. He had missed their past six games with an illness. They will see how he feels during warmups today to see if he’ll be able to return.

Forward William Carrier won’t play due to an upper-body injury. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi was skating with Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor at practice.