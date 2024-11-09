NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Kings, Senators, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights, and Capitals

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Lyon tweaked something on Thursday and is out with a lower-body injury. Coach Derek Lalonde isn’t overly concerned about it being a long-term thing.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forwards Alex Turcotte and Arthur Kaliyev were skating in no-contact jerseys.

Coach Jim Hiller said on Thursday that Turcotte was day-to-day with an upper body. It’s not a head injury.

TSN 1200 Ottawa: Ottawa Senators GM Travis Green said that forward Tim Stutzle will play and that there is a chance that Shane Pinto will return to the lineup.

Leafs PR: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews has been placed on the IR retroactive to November 3rd.

The Leafs activated forward Connor Dewar from the LTIR and recalled him from his conditioning loan.

Luke Fox: Matthews hasn’t skated since Sunday. Leafs coach Berube said: “But we’re going in the right direction.”

Gerry Moddejonge: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Ilya Samsonov isn’t with the team and missed last night’s game. He’s been out for a week but coach Bruce Cassidy doesn’t think it’s long-term and there might be a chance that he’s ready on Monday.

Sammi Silber: Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun shed the no-contact jersey and was in a regular jersey yesterday.

Tom Gulitti: Capitals forward Sonny Milano didn’t take part in their morning skate.