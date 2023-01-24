NHL Injuries: Red Wings, Oilers, Wild, Islanders, Senators, Blues, Lightning, Maple Leafs, and the Capitals

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said that forward Filip Zadina is getting close and considered day-to-day.

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi wasn’t on the ice and isn’t expected to be available tonight. He’s listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Ben Chiarot didn’t practice and his day-to-day for personal reasons.

Daniel Nugent-Bowman: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane missed practice yesterday for personal reasons.

Joe Smith: The Minnesota Wild are hopeful that Marcus Foligno can return to the lineup tonight.

Andrew Gross: New York Islanders forward Cal Clutterbuck was placed on the IR with an upper-body injury.

Kevin Kurz: The Islanders activate forward Adam Pelech and forward Kyle Palmieri from the IR. Defenseman Hudson Fasching has been placed on the IR.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris re-injured his shoulder, requires surgery and is finished for the season according to GM Pierre Dorion

: Senators coach D.J. Smith on Norris: “tried, did his best to join the boys but re-injured it in the 3rd just reaching. He didn’t want to leave the bench to make a big deal of it but he was done halfway through.” Claire Hanna: Norris’ original shoulder was to keep him out for 8-12 and he missed the full time. Dorion said that this past weekend the joint wasn’t working for him like should be.

Sens Communicaitons: The Ottawa Senators activated defenseman Nikita Zaitsev and forward Rourke Chartier from the IR. Chartier was re-assigned to the AHL.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug and forward Vladimir Tarasenko were practicing on the top power play unit yesterday, which is a good sign they could return tonight.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube said that forward Pavel Buchnevich is dealing with a lingering lower-body injury. They aren’t sure if he’ll be able to go tonight.

Erik Erlendsson: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Pat Maroon left Saturday’s game with an arm injury and is listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Nick Perbix is probable for tonight after missing the past four games.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman T.J. Brodie on the ice again before their morning skate. He’s been out for over two weeks with a rib injury.

David Alter: Coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brodie will be out through their game on Wednesday and are hopeful to get him back in the lineup before the All-Star break.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals forward Alex Ovechkin practiced yesterday after missing Saturday’s game with a lower-body injury.

Ovechkin’s injury history before last night. 32 games missed (zero playoff games, 5 to Covid protocol) in 17+ seasons. pic.twitter.com/djFpRBIimG — NHLInjuryViz (@NHLInjuryViz) January 22, 2023