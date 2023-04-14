NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avalanche, Canadiens and Jets

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that they shut Mattias Samuelsson down for the season yesterday, missing their final two games. Granato said that he had been pushing through an injury trying to help get them into the playoffs.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward and captain Gabriel Landeskog won’t play during the playoffs because of his knee injury. He will have missed the entire 2022-23 season.

Peter Baugh : Landeskog: “We’ve explored just about every option at this point. … I thought I was going to be ready to go the second half of this season. … Moving forward we continue to explore options, but I felt like this was the decision I had to make at this point.”

Peter Baugh : Landeskog said that there is the possibility that the issue lingers into next year but adds that he's confident "we'll come out on the other side of this."

Evan Rawal : Landeskog said that the injury originally occurred when they were playing the bubble when he was cut by a skate and it continued to get worse.

Adrian Dater : Landeskog said that the injury is to the lower part of his knee, to the patella. He said that walking is but being able to skate at an NHL is a "beast."

Bennett Durando: Landeskog when asked what are his options are going forward: "Is surgery an option? Yeah."

Peter Baugh: Avs defenseman Josh Manson said that his injury recovery process has been the hardest of his career and added “It’s been a slow road, but it’s been a steady road.” He’ll be ready for Game 1 of the playoffs.

Cap Friendly Depth Charts: The Montreal Canadiens had 14 players out last night due to injury.

NHL Injury Viz: Without including goaltender Carey Price, the Canadiens will have over 600 man games lost this season.

TSN: Winnipeg Jets coach Rick Bowness said that forward Nikolaj Ehlers missed last night’s game with an upper-body injury after he was injured on an interference hit by Predators Ryan Hartman, who was suspended one game.

Bowness said that Ehlers has cleared concussion protocol and will be re-evaluated today. His status for game one is not known.