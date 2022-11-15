NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Penguins, Sharks, and the Maple Leafs

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Jack Quinn won’t play this week due to an undisclosed injury. He’s being evaluated further.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson has been doing rehab skates and is expected to start skating with the team soon.

Forward Kyle Okposo is still listed as day-to-day.

Defenseman Henri Jokiharju has been cleared to return and could play either tonight or tomorrow.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Kurtis MacDermid will be out for four to six weeks with a lower-body injury.

CBJ Public Relations: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine will be out for three to four weeks with a sprained ankle.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that there is no timetable for Jakub Voracek to return.

Detroit Red Wings: Forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to return to the lineup according to coach Derek Lalonde.

Eric Engels: Montreal Canadiens defenseman Mike Matheson is still practicing in a no-contact jersey.

Taylor Haase: Pittsburgh Penguins coach Mike Sullivan said that forward Evgeni Malkin is “fine” and missed practice for personal reasons.

Defenseman Filip Hallander has an undisclosed injury that he was getting evaluated.

Cap Friendly: The San Jose Sharks have placed Nikolai Knyzhov on the LTIR.

Elliotte Friedman: The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that defenseman Jake Muzzin has a cervical spine injury and is out indefinitely. In late February, Muzzin will be re-evaluated.

Luke Fox : GM Kyle Dubas on if they are expecting Muzzin to be able to play: “It’s hard to predict.”

: GM Kyle Dubas on if they are expecting Muzzin to be able to play: “It’s hard to predict.” Terry Koshan : GM Dubas on Muzzin: “We have to do what’s right for his long-term health. He’s a father of two young children and husband and we have to make sure that we’re doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount.”

: GM Dubas on Muzzin: “We have to do what’s right for his long-term health. He’s a father of two young children and husband and we have to make sure that we’re doing right by him. As important as he is to us as a player, his health is paramount.” Luke Fox: Muzzin is still going to the gym all the time and is around the team.

The Maple Leafs put defenseman T.J. Brodie on the IR with an oblique injury.

David Alter: Leafs GM Dubas said Brodie could be out for two weeks. Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Brodie’s injury is similar to what John Tavares went through in the preseason.

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray returns to the lineup tonight.

Jonas Siegel: Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov practiced yesterday for the first time since he suffered his knee injury.

David Alter: Leafs GM Dubas said that goaltender Joseph Woll will practice with the Marlies tomorrow. He initially had a shoulder injury and then suffered an ankle injury.