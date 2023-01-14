NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Blue Jackets, Red Wings, Canadiens, Devils, Blues, Leafs, and Golden Knights

Joe Yerdon: Buffalo Sabres forward Alex Tuch was given a maintenance day yesterday. Forward Zemgus Girgensons is out with a non-COVID illness.

Joe Yerdon: The Sabres won’t bring Girgensons to Nashville as they don’t want him around the players and getting them sick.

Evan Rawal: Colorado Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said that forward Gabriel Landeskog isn’t around the team or in Denver.

Peter Baugh: Avs coach Bednar said that forward Darren Helm will miss some time. He added that defenseman Josh Manson and Bowen Byram and forward Valeri Nichushkin aren’t close to returning.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Nick Blankenburg was on the ice yesterday before practice. He had left Thursday’s game early.

Jeff Svoboda: Blue Jackets goaltender Elvis Merzlikins returned to practice. (He missed Thursday’s game with an illness.)

Daniella Bruce: Detroit Red Wings defenseman Filip Hronek didn’t practice yesterday.

Daniella Bruce: Hronek is dealing with an upper-body injury and is day-to-day. Coach Derek Lalone is hopeful that he’ll be in the lineup today.

Daniella Bruce: Red Wings coach Lalonde said that forward Filip Zadina is still out seven to 10 days. Lalonde said that Zadina has had some ups and downs and won’t be available during their road trip.

Montreal Canadiens: Defenseman Mike Matheson practiced in a regular jersey.

Montreal Canadiens: Matheson won’t play this weekend.

Seth Rorabaugh: There are no new updates on injured Pittsburgh Penguins Josh Archibald, Tristan Jarry, Jeff Petry and Ryan Poehling.

Dan Arritt of NHL.com: New Jersey Devils forward Nathan Bastian could return tonight.

Defenseman John Marino practiced in a no-contract jersey. He’s been out for nine games with an upper-body injury.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues defenseman Nick Leddy took part in their optional skate yesterday. It was the second consecutive day he was on the ice.

Lou Korac: Blues coach Craig Berube said they’ll see how Leddy is today and if he’ll be able to go tonight. Forward Vladimir Tarasenko skated on his own but is still weeks away from being re-evaluated.

Emily Kaplan: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews hasn’t been 100 percent this season. With some of their injuries earlier this season, he just played through it. He’s also been a bit sick of late, so they kept him out for the two games this week. He is likely to return tonight.

SinBin.Vegas: Vegas Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that forward Mark Stone won’t play tonight and is considered week-to-week.

Cassidy would only say that it’s an upper-body when asked if it was his back.