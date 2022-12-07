NHL Injuries: Sabres, Hurricanes, Avs, Canadiens, Islanders, Flyers, Sharks, and Maple Leafs

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres goaltender Eric Comrie is still week-to-week but has started some light skating.

Cory Lavalette of The Athletic: An interview with the Carolina Hurricanes president and GM Don Waddell on how forward Max Pacioretty is progressing and if he’ll be back around the All-Star break.

“If not before. I don’t want to put unfair expectations. We’ve got to be very careful with this injury. It’s something that as he gets more comfortable in the skates — he skates two days, takes a day off; skates two days, takes a day off. That’s the course we’re on right now. We’re going to play that through the rest of this month and then see where he’s at.”

Forward Ondrej Kase has made some progress but given his history with concussions, they are being extra cautious. He’s increased his workload a bit and they’ll continue to monitor him.

Colorado Avalanche: Forward Nathan MacKinnon will miss approximately four weeks with an upper-body injury.

Adrian Dater: Sources are saying MacKinnon will miss four to five weeks.

Nick Alberga: Injured Avalanche players:

Nathan MacKinnon

Gabriel Landeskog

Artturi Lehkonen

Darren Helm

Valeri Nichushkin

Evan Rodrigues

Bowen Byram

Josh Manson

Kurtis MacDermid

Adrian Dater: Avs forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Valeri Nichushkin were on the ice skating yesterday.

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Sean Monahan and defenseman David Savard were not able to go last night.

The Canadiens drafted 11 forwards and seven defense. They only have 20 players available.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher will miss at least two weeks with a lower-body injury.

Andre Gross: New York Islanders coach Lane Lambert didn’t have an update on defenseman Adam Pelech after the game. He left after hitting the boards after a Robert Bortuzzo hit.

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers forward James van Riemsdyk practiced yesterday and it looks like he could rejoin the lineup.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks forward Matt Nieto has hurt on the big hit by Sabres Rasmus Dahlin.

Forward Alexander Barabanov left practice early. The Sharks are hopeful that forward Nico Sturm is ready for tonight. Goaltender James Reimer is progessing.

Defenseman Mario Ferraro didn’t have a setback but is not expected back soon.

Sheng Peng: Nieto was going through tests yesterday and they should have the results today.

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Victor Mete left last night’s game with a lower-body injury.

Luke Fox: Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that Mete will “miss some time.” His injury isn’t overly serious but he won’t play this week.