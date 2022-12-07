NHL Rumors: Rangers, Capitals, Senators, Canucks, Coyotes, and Avalanche

Welcome to our daily rumours article brought to you by NHL Lines site Betway

Quick hits on the Rangers, Capitals, Senators and Canucks

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: The New York Rangers are believed to be one of the potential landing spots for Chicago Blackhawks pending UFA Patrick Kane. Kane holds the hammer with his no-movement clause. The Rangers need to show Kane that they are contenders. The Rangers don’t need to do any drastic right now, but they could be testing GM Chris Drury‘s patience.

Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said on the weekend that they have to be concerned with their play. They are hopeful to get Tom Wilson back later this month and there is no timeline on Nicklas Backstrom. If they get to selling mode, they have 11 pending UFAs including defensemen Dmitry Orlov and Nick Jensen, and forward Lars Eller.

The Ottawa Senators had higher hopes. Coaching isn’t the issue. The blue line hasn’t been upgraded and they have been trying. It’s not easy to add an impactful defenseman but is doable.

Believe that as of Monday morning, Brock Boeser‘s agent Ben Hankinson had spoken to at least six teams and more were expected this week. It seems inevitable that Boeser won’t finish the season the Canucks. Seems like Bo Horvat will also likely be gone.

Jakob Chychrun trade talks picking up

TSN: Darren Dreger said that trade talks involving Arizona Coyotes defenseman Jakob Chychrun are picking up. Some GMs are starting to feel the heat and Chychrun has shown he’s healthy with the six points in seven games.

“I still think there’s apprehension among clubs with the most interest to pay the price that Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong is looking for, but I think there’s also a group of teams that are getting to a point that they realize they may have to.”

The Avs will have to wait before adding any forward help

TSN: Pierre LeBrun points out that the Colorado Avalanche now have five of their top-six forwards out with injuries. They are all expected back this season so the Avs can’t go out and add salary. For now, they’ll just have to hang on.

“Certainly closer to the March 3 trade deadline I think there will be more flexibility in Colorado and they’ll be aggressive, but for now it’s hang in there.”