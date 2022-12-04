NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Oilers, Flyers, Sharks, Lightning and Capitals

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jacob Bryson practiced with the team yesterday.

AJ Haefele of the DNVR: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Josh Manson is week-to-week after suffering an undisclosed injury on Wednesday. He has flown back to Denver.

Forward Artturi Lehkonen left last night’s game and there wasn’t an update after the game.

Forward Martin Kaut missed last night’s game with an illness.

The Avs are also without Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, Darren Helm, Bowen Byram and Evan Rodrigues.

Ryan Rishaug: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane was on the ice yesterday morning, using only one hand.

Adam Kimelman: Philadelphia Flyers forward Cam Atkinson took part in their morning skate yesterday. He’s been cleared to return but is still day-to-day.

Atkinson: “I’m getting close, but not enough to where I think I can help this team right now. But I’m closer than not.”

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks defenseman Mario Ferraro felt good after practice and has been upgraded from week-to-week to day-to-day according to coach David Quinn.

Cap Friendly: The Tampa Bay Lightning placed forward Rudolfs Balcers on the LTIR and activated forward Anthony Cirelli. Defenseman Philippe Myers was assigned to the AHL. They have $719,967 remaining in their LTI salary pool.

Vancouver Canucks: GM Patrik Allvin said that goaltender Thatcher Demko will be out for about six weeks with a lower-body injury.

Samantha Pell: Washington Capitals goaltender Darcy Kuemper and defenseman Martin Fehervary left last night’s game with upper-body injuries.

Tarik El-Bashir: Capitals defenseman Dmitry Orlov missed his 12th straight game.

Tarik El-Bashir of The Athletic: Washington Capitals GM Brian MacLellan said that forward Nicklas Backstrom is progressing and he’s taken part in some morning skates.

“I’m saying he is doing really well and his rehab is going well,” he said. “I don’t know that it has been tested, we would like to see him in a practice and (take) contact. That will come in the next little bit, I hope.”

Capitals forward Tom Wilson has been skating on his own and is expected to start ramping things up soon.

“Tom’s good, too,” he said. “I don’t have an exact date. We’ll get a better picture in the next few weeks. (By) mid-December, we’ll have a pretty good idea. We can be more certain on it then.”