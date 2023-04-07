NHL Injuries: Sabres, Avs, Predators, Flyers, Penguins and Blues

Mike Harrington: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was getting treatment again yesterday as he’s still being bothered by an injury according to head coach Don Granato.

Kyle Fredrickson: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and forward Darren Helm didn’t skate yesterday morning.

Goaltender Pavel Francouz was on the ice before and stayed out with the main group.

Kyle Fredrickson: Avalanche forwards Gabriel Landeskog and Artturi Lehkonen and defenseman Josh Manson were on all on the ice before practice in no-contact jerseys.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba was able to play last night but forward Patrick Kane wasn’t. He was held out as a “precaution” according to coach Gerard Gallant.

Alex Daugherty: Nashville Predators coach John Hynes yesterday morning on defenseman Roman Josi‘s status: “I think it’s very questionable whether he will be back tonight. Hopefully he’ll be back soon. It’s really kind of a day-to-day thing with how he’s doing, I haven’t seen him yet this morning. I’m not sure he’s gonna play tonight.”

Olivia Reiner: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart started last night for the first time since he suffered an injury back on March 25th.

Wes Crosby: Pittsburgh Penguins defensemen Marcus Pettersson and Dmitry Kulikov, and forward Nick Bonino were on the ice yesterday morning for an optional and were wearing no-contact jerseys. Defenseman Jan Rutta was on the ice in a regular jersey.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Pavel Buchnevich: “I’m ready to go. Always difficult (to sit out). You want to help your teammates in the end. But unfortunately, injuries happen. It’s part of our sport, but I’m healthy now and ready to play.”