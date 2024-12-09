NHL Injuries: Ducks, Sabres, Blackhawks, Blue Jackets, Flyers, Kraken, Lightning, and Jets

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Anaheim Ducks Trevor Zegras: “And you know, just the other thing I wanted to touch on before the end of this update, Trevor Zegras. I think there’s going to be a further examination on Monday, and that’s going to determine how long is going to be out for.”

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin didn’t practice yesterday. He watched the entire practice from the bench.

Bill Hoppe: Buffalo Sabres forward Jordan Greenway is hopeful about returning tonight.

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones (right foot) was on the ice before practice.

CHGO Blackhawks: Blackhawks coach Anders Sorensen said that goaltender Petr Mrazek (left groin) will miss one to two weeks.

Defenseman Alec Martinez will travel with the team and is day-to-day with a neck injury.

Darrin Bauming: Columbus Blue Jackets forward Cole Sillinger left yesterday’s game in the third period and there was no update after the game.

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson and defenseman Jamie Drysdale were activated from the IR.

Adam Kimelman: Drysdale returned to the lineup last night after missing the past 12 games with an upper-body injury.

Mike Morreale: Seattle Kraken goaltender Joey Daccord missed yesterday’s game due to an illness.

Kevin Woodley: Tampa Bay Lightning forward Nikita Kucherov returned to the lineup yesterday after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.

John Lu: Winnipeg Jets coach Scott Arniel said that there is a good chance that forward Nikolaj Ehlers could resume skating this week. He suffered a left leg injury on November 29th.