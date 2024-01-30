NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild and Edmonton Oilers

Minnesota Eyeing Multiple Options on the Trade Market

Joe Smith and Michael Russo of The Athletic: As Russo and Smith write, the Minnesota Wild continue to deal with injuries all season long. And with the news of Jared Spurgeon being shut down for the season with hip and back surgeries, the Wild will look to replace him.

While GM Bill Guerin expects him back in September, the Wild will look to use his $7.575 million cap hit to their advantage. The Wild will not want to give up top assets (first-round pick) to acquire a player who is a pending unrestricted free agent; they could flip for assets at the March 8th NHL Trade Deadline.

We know the Wild do not want to use all that cap space on one player, but there are few cheap options on the market. The names associated are Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev, and Sean Walker. Other options could be a former Wild player, Matt Dumba, who is now a member of the Arizona Coyotes. Not to mention Marco Scandella, Erik Johnson, and Alexandre Carrier.

Allan Mitchell of the Athletic: Mitchell writes that general manager Ken Holland dipped his toe in the Edmonton Oilers farm system three times last season in order to bolster the main club with the hopes of winning the Stanley Cup.

Holland signed Corey Perry as the Oilers got Dylan Holloway back from injury, but the Oilers and Holland will be buyers again at the NHL Trade Deadline this season. Do they have value in the AHL to help them add the depth necessary to win in the playoffs?

All eyes will be on Philip Broberg. Similar to Mike Kesserling, who was traded to Arizona last year, Broberg could have the most value for the Oilers this season. Teams have been interested in Broberg for some time now. He is effective defenseman that can translate to the NHL very nicely. He has the most value.

Other assets the Oilers have are goaltender Oliver Rodrigue, defenseman Max Wanner, forwards Raphael Lavoie and Xavier Bourgault. It will be interesting to see what Ken Holland does in the final year of his deal with the Oilers.