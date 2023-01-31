NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Senators, Blues, Maple Leafs and Jets

Paul Hamilton: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that Tage Thompson wasn’t on the ice yesterday as he’s been dealing with some nagging issues. He could have skated yesterday but they gave him the day off and he will likely be on the ice today practicing.

Bill Hoppe: The Sabres say that Thompson is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mike Harrington: Sabres forward Dylan Cozens and defenseman Michael Samuelsson expect to play on Wednesday.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that forwards Boone Jenner and Johnny Gaudreau were given maintenance days yesterday. Defensemen Adam Boqvist and Nick Blankenburg are day-to-day with upper-body injuries.

Eric Engels: The Montreal Canadiens didn’t have an update on forward Sean Monahan but they intend to have one by the end of the week.

Kenzie Lalonde: Canadiens defenseman Joel Edmundson didn’t practice and is day-to-day.

Montreal Canadiens: Canadiens forward Kirby Dach and Christian Dvorak were getting treatment yesterday and didn’t practice.

Eric Engels: Canadiens forwards Jonathan Drouin and Joel Armia were on the ice before practice.

Claire Hanna: Ottawa Senators defenseman Artem Zub was on the ice for practice. He’s been out for the past seven games.

Claire Hanna: Zub won’t play tonight but is expected to return after the All-Star break.

NHL.com: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas is day-to-day and missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury. The Blues don’t play again until February 11th.

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Matt Murray won’t return before the All-Star break because of an ankle injury. Coach Sheldon Keefe doesn’t know how long he’ll be out but they don’t expect it to be long-term.

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton practiced in a no-contact jersey.