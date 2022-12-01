NHL Injuries: Sabres, Blue Jackets, Devils, Senators, Flyers, Sharks, Blues and Maple Leafs

Jourdon LaBarber: Buffalo Sabres defenseman Ilya Lyubushkin‘s scans were negative. They’ll see how he responds before a timeline is set.

Jeff Svoboda: Columbus Blue Jackets coach Brad Larsen said that forward Patrik Laine will travel with the team to Winnipeg but how his ankle can take practice this week will determine if he’s able to get back in the lineup or not.

Jeff Svoboda: Laine on if playing in Winnipeg is extra motivation to get back in the lineup: “It doesn’t matter where it is, who we’re playing against, I just want to play. … Just hopping on the bike and watching other guys play out there, it sucks.”

Ryan Novozinsky: New Jersey Devils defenseman John Marino is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators coach DJ Smith said that forward Josh Norris was skating on his own but there is no timeline on when he might return.

Claire Hanna: Smith: “There’s no pressure, it’s going to be up to him when he can handle a practice. Then we’ll go from there.”

Jordan Hall: Philadelphia Flyers coach John Tortorella didn’t have an update on forwards Travis Konecny and Cam Atkinson and defenseman Tony DeAngelo.

Konecny is not allowed to talk to reporters while on the IR. DeAngelo didn’t practice.

Curtis Pashelka: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn on defenseman Mario Ferraro: “I honestly can’t give you an exact time, because it’s (about) pain tolerance and he’s a tough kid, so we’ll see. It’d be irresponsible for me to tell you when he could come back. I honestly have no idea.”

Curtis Pashelka: Sharks coach Quinn said that goaltender James Reimer could come off the IR if he keeps progressing by the end of their road trip.

Quinn added that forward Nico Sturm is getting close to returning to the lineup.

Lou Korac: St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas said yesterday that he’s hopeful to be able to get into the lineup tonight.

“It went really well,” Thomas said. “I felt pretty good out there so hoping to be back tomorrow. … I felt a lot better than I thought I was going to, so that’s a positive. I feel pretty good. Hoping to get back tomorrow.

“It wasn’t too promising right away, but the last couple days felt a lot better. I think I got pretty lucky and very fortunate for that.”

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that forward Calle Jarnkrok has a groin injury and is “going to miss some time.”

David Alter: Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov returned to the lineup and made the start last night.

David Alter: Leafs coach Keefe said that TJ Brodie had his best day on the ice. He skated before practice and there is no timeline.