NHL Injuries: Sabres, Bruins, Oilers, Penguins, Sharks, Lightning, Maple Leafs and Jets

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato said that forward Tyson Jost has been dealing with something so he’s getting a break.

Mike Harrington: Sabres coach Granato said that Mattias Samuelsson and Riley Stillman are day-to-day. They hope that Samuelsson could play in their game against the Islanders.

Boston Bruins: Head Coach Jim Montgomery on Patrice Bergeron and Brad Marchand getting maintenance days yesterday: “It’s the senior citizen discount…we’re starting to really look into days off in communication with, not only those two, but other players who might be having some aches and bruises.”

Charlie Roumeliotis: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson on forward Jonathan Toews: “I thought the timeline was going to be a bit earlier to get on the ice but the way he was feeling, we wanted to continue in the gym and hopefully we get to that next step soon.”

Bob Stauffer: Edmonton Oilers forward Evander Kane took part in their morning skate yesterday.

Seth Rorabaugh: Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel missed practice (maintenance). Forward Ryan Poehling practiced in a no-contact jersey.

Sheng Peng: San Jose Sharks coach David Quinn said that defenseman Radim Simek is out with an upper and lower-body injury.

Not sure about the upper-body but he did block a shot with the foot in their last game. He’s not traveling with the team.

Kevin Weekes: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Victor Hedman was evaluated yesterday and sources said that they don’t expect him to miss an extended period of time.

Elliotte Friedman: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Ryan O’Reilly has a broken finger and will be placed on the LTIR.

Forward John Tavares is not feeling good and will miss tonight’s game.

Mark Masters : O’Reilly is expected back for the playoffs. He was seeing a specialist yesterday.

Mark Masters: Leafs coach Shelden Keefe yesterday on Tavares missing tonight's games: "Just being smart. He did take some hits, certainly, in the last game. It's not an easy trip. It hasn't been easy travel & any time you're not feeling yourself, you got to be smart about it."

Ken Wiebe: Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness said that defenseman Kyle Capobianco was sick and missed last night’s game. Forwards Pierre-Luc Dubois and Mason Appleton, and defenseman Nate Schmidt were able to go.