NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Avs, Kings, Wild, Rangers, Sens, Sharks, Leafs, and Jets

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Tage Thompson returned to the lineup last night.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres forward Jack Quinn will start skating with the team this week.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons should be in the day-to-day listing within a week.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been dealing with some nagging issues.

Matthew Fairburn: Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen is out with an illness.

Matthew Fairburn: Sabres forwards Alex Tuch and Jordan Greenway are a week to 10 days away.

Calgary Flames: Goaltender Jacob Markstrom has a fractured finger and is out week-to-week.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Bowen Byram left last night’s game with an upper-body injury.

Corey Masisak: Byram and Max Jones may have hit heads on Jones’ hit. Byram was on the ice for two shifts after the hit before leaving.

Peter Baugh: Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar missed last night’s game.

Zach Dooley: Los Angeles Kings forward Blake Lizotte skated again yesterday and depending on how practice goes today, he could be available for Thursday.

Michael Russo: Minnesota Wild defenseman Zach Bogosian is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

Mollie Walker: New York Rangers coach said again that Filip Chytil is skating and progressing but no real update other than that.

Forward Kaapo Kakko hasn’t started skating yet.

TSN 1200: Ottawa Senators defenseman Thomas Chabot had an MRI done yesterday and they’ll know more today. He suffered a leg injury on Saturday.

Sheng Peng: Sharks coach David Quinn was surprised by Ryan Carpenter going on the IR with a mid-body injury.

David Alter: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe said that goaltender Ilya Samsonov left practice early as he’s still feeling ill but is hopeful that he’ll be able to go on Thursday.

There is still no timeline on when defenseman Timothy Liljegren could return but he is progressing.

There is no update on defensemen John Klingberg.

Mitchell Clinton: Winnipeg Jets coach said Rick Bowness said that defenseman Ville Heinola is a still a ways away.

Forward Vladislav Namestnikov is traveling with the team. He didn’t take part in their optional skate yesterday and is doubtful for Thursday.