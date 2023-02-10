NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Avs, Red Wings, Panthers, Canadiens, Devils, Kraken, Maple Leafs, Golden Knights and Capitals

Lance Lysowski: Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson skated on his own yesterday and is expected to return to practice today.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames defenseman Rasmus Andersson missed last night’s game.

Calgary Flames : Wednesday night Andersson was hit by a vehicle in Detroit. He was released that night after a full battery of tests.

Scott Powers: Chicago Blackhawks coach Luke Richardson said that forward Jonathan Toews is likely unavailable this weekend.

Peter Baugh: Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar will miss the remainder of their road trip with a head injury.

Helene St. James: Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina returned to the lineup night for the first time since November.

Colby Guy: Florida Panthers forwards Patric Hornqvist and Anthony Duclair were on the ice for their optional skate in no-contact jerseys.

Colby Guy: Panthers forward Aleksander Barkov missed last night’s game.

Jameson Olive: Panthers coach Paul Maurice on Barkov: “He’s getting better every day. It was just kind of a decision where we’ve got to hold him for a night so that we have more confidence that we can get him on the next and we don’t have to worry about this for the next two or three weeks.”

Arpon Basu: Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is day-to-day and was skating on his own.

Forward Sean Monahan and defenseman Joel Edmundson were on the ice for the first time since the break. There has been no timeline given for them.

Arpon Basu: Monahan was on the ice in a regular jersey.

Elliotte Friedman: New Jersey Devils coach Lindy Ruff said that forward Jack Hughes will be out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.

Seattle Kraken PR: Defenseman Justin Schultz was activated from the IR and forward Andre Burakovsky was placed on the IR.

Jonas Siegel: Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews was on the ice before practice yesterday.

He is expected to miss at least three weeks with a knee injury. He’s been out for two weeks so far.

David Alter: Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said that goaltender Matt Murray will be out for a couple of weeks with an ankle injury.

Luke Fox : Murray was on the ice yesterday.

: Murray has been placed on the IR. Terry Koshan: Dubas on Murray: “Matt had an injury early in the year and came back and played great for us. This will let him get to work with Curtis Sanford and get back rolling. It’s not a huge concern.”

David Alter: Maple Leafs GM Dubas didn’t have an update on defenseman Jake Muzzin. Mid-February he’ll have a follow-up meeting with doctors.

Jesse Granger: Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Logan Thompson had to be helped off the ice with a leg injury.

Owen Krepps: Golden Knights coach Bruce Cassidy said that Thompson was moving around and will have an MRI today.

Logan Thompson had to be helped off the ice after suffering a non-contact injury while going to his left

Tarik El-Bashir: Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson was on the ice before practice and was very cautious. Talked with trainers several times while on the ice.

Scott Billeck: Winnipeg Jets forward Mason Appleton is expected to return Saturday. He’s been out for three months after having wrist surgery.

Defensemen Dylan DeMelo and David Gustafsson skated yesterday and are getting close closer to re-joining the team for practice.