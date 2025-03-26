NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Red Wings, Kings, Blues, Lightning, Golden Knights and Jets

Claire Hanna: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Norris missed last night’s game with a mid-body injury.

Paul Hamilton: Sabres forward Sam Lafferty didn’t practice yesterday.

Pat Steinberg: Calgary Flames forward Mikael Backlund wasn’t quite ready to go last night. Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar and forward Joel Farabee returned last night after missing Saturday’s game.

Ben Pope: Chicago Blackhawks forward Jason Dickinson is out for the remainder of the season with a wrist injury.

Tracey Myers: Blackhawks defenseman Alec Martinez is day-to-day with an upper-body injury. Forward Colton Dach will miss some time with a left elbow injury.

Max Bultman: Detroit Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said that forward Elmer Soderblom won’t be in the lineup on Thursday after re-aggravating his injury yesterday.

Goaltender Cam Talbot‘s status for Thursday is unknown after tweaking something Monday.

Helene St. James: Red Wings goaltender Petr Mrazek won’t be available Thursday and is still being evaluated.

Dan Greenspan: Los Angeles Kings forward Tanner Jeannot left last night’s game in the third period with an undisclosed injury. He won’t be traveling with the team to Colorado for Thursday’s game.

Kings forward Alex Turcotte missed last night’s game and is day-to-day with an upper-body injury.

STL Blues News: St. Louis Blues defenseman Colton Parayko took part in their morning skate but is not close to returning.

Corey Long: Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Erik Cernak left last night’s game in the first period with an undisclosed injury.

Jessi Pierce: Vegas Golden Knights forward Tomas Hertl didn’t travel with the team on their three-game road trip.

Jessi Pierce: Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo missed last night’s game with a lower-body injury and is day-to-day.

Defenseman Shea Theodore was activated from the LTIR and returned from his upper-body injury that he suffered in the Four Nations.

Jacob Stoller: There are only three weeks remaining in the regular season and Winnipeg Jets forward Gabriel Vilardi is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury.