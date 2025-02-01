NHL Injuries: Sabres, Flames, Blackhawks, Stars, Senators ,Sharks, Maple Leafs, and Utah

Buffalo Sabres: Forward Jordan Greenway took part in the Sabres morning skate. He’s been out since December 15th with a mid-body injury. He’s not expected to return before the Four Nations Face-off and there is no set date for his potential return.

“It’ll just be based on how he’s making out, how he’s feeling,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “This is the first step. More of a non-contact and morning day skate, and just gradually escalate the physicality in practice and one-on-one stuff and see where he’s at. No set date. Just how he progresses will get us to where we need to go.”

Ryan Pike: Calgary Flames defenseman Kevin Bahl was placed on the IR. He is week-to-week.

George Richards: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Connor Murphy will return to the lineup today. He’s missed the past 13 games with a groin injury.

Lia Assimakopoulos: Dallas Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen will be out for at least the next few weeks.

Callum Fraser: Ottawa Senators forward Nick Cousins will be out for six to eight weeks after a knee-on-knee collision with Jacob Quillan.

San Jose Sharks PR: Forward Nikolai Kovalenko left Thursday’s game early.

Chris Johnston: Seattle Kraken forward Yanni Gourde will be out for five to seven weeks after having sports hernia surgery on Friday morning. He likely won’t be back before the NHL trade deadline on March 7th.

Mark Masters: Toronto Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said that there is a “good chance” that both John Tavares and Matthew Knies return to the lineup tonight.

Mark Masters: Knies think he’s good to go. On his injury: “It just didn’t feel comfortable with my shoulder & that’s the reason I wanted to take some time, heal it up & make sure I was 100 per cent.”

Cole Bagley: Utah Hockey Club forward Logan Cooley will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. They will re-evaluate him after the Four Nations Face-off break.

Matt Komma: Cooley was injured in Wednesday’s game against the Penguins. Coach Andre Tourigny said he battled through the injury and finished the game.

Forward Dylan Guenther remains on the IR and is day-to-day with a lower-body injury.